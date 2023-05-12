Fatal crash in Franklin County under investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (May 10) at 4:35 p.m. on Route 220, just north of Taylor Road in Franklin County.

A 2015 Toyota RAV4 pulled out of the Carilion Clinic, crossing the northbound lanes of Route 220, when the vehicle was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic, which was traveling north on Route 220. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Robert J. Montgomery, 87, of Wirtz, Va. Mr. Montgomery was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The passenger, Carol A. Montgomery was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The Honda was driven by Jeremy W. Quarles, 25, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Quarles was wearing his seatbelt and was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. Speed may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending.