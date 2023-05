Roanoke is now a “Bee City USA” affiliate

It’s official – Roanoke has been designated as a “Bee City USA,” affiliate, the 13th in Virginia. Bee Cities provide support for pollinators by providing healthy bee habitats and using native plants. Vic Thomas Park just off Memorial Avenue is home to wildflower gardens and what Roanoke City calls “pollinator-friendly” species. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea at Vic Thomas Park on the greenway this morning, where a Bee City sign was unveiled: