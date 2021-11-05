Fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Nov 4) at 1:45 a.m. on Route 460, near Route 825 in Bedford County. A 1999 Mercedes E320 was traveling east on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, into the median and overturned. The Mercedes was driven by Shawanda Hershell Hill, 45, of Richmond, Va. Ms. Hill was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured. The passenger, Sehven A. Solo El, 51, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.