Restoration Housing cuts ribbon on fifth project

The vacancy rate in Southeast Roanoke City is currently 17 percent. The non-profit Restoration Housing has been slowly chipping at that number and today a second blighted Southeast home more than 120 years old on Dale Avenue cut the ribbon after 11 months of repair and remodeling. Restoration Housing has another southeast Roanoke project underway on Stuart Avenue. The Dale Avenue restoration cost about $400,000; much of that will be recouped with tax credits and grants. It will be rented at an affordable rate to a family of Afghan refugees. Mary Beth Mills is with Restoration Housing: