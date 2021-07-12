Fata Crash in Giles County under investigation

At 5:27 p.m. on Sunday (July 11), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 460 near the intersection with Maybrook Rd.

A 2013 Fiat 500 was traveling east on Route 460 in the right lane when it crossed into the left lane, proceeded through the median and collided with a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver of the Fiat, Allen L. Meredith, 80, of Newport, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, Michael A. Huber, 37, of Toledo, Ohio, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.