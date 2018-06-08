Family sues college, frat over son’s alcohol-related death

HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (AP) – The parents of a freshman who died from alcohol intoxication are suing his Virginia college, his fraternity and several of its members. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Harrison Carter Cole’s parents filed the $78 million lawsuit Thursday. The 18-year-old Hampden-Sydney College student was found dead in his dorm room last year after taking part in what the lawsuit calls a hazing event at Alpha Chi Sigma, a professional fraternity focused on chemical sciences. One fraternity member was later convicted of a misdemeanor charged for buying alcohol for underage individuals. The lawsuit says Cole vomited during the party and fraternity members were directed to check on him during the night, but he received no medical attention. The college declined comment. The newspapers couldn’t reach fraternity members.