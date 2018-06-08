GE plant in Salem may close within a year; company releases statement

(GE communications has now released this statement on shuttering the Salem GE plant):

Based on the ongoing challenges in the power industry and a significant decline in orders at this facility, we have announced our intent to close our manufacturing facility in Salem, VA, and move the remaining work to other GE locations or to supplier partners. If requested by the local union, in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, GE will engage in a 60-day decision bargaining period with the union regarding the intended closure.

If GE makes a final decision to go forward with this transfer of work, GE would continue to have a presence in the Salem community, employing more than 200 professionals across our Power, Renewable Energy and Baker Hughes businesses. This action is difficult and does not reflect the performance, dedication, and hard work of our employees. If the site is closed, impacted employees, nearly half of whom are eligible for retirement, would be provided with a comprehensive severance package, including transition support to new employment.

(previously) A Roanoke County official says that something we were told this morning anonymously is true – that the G.E. manufacturing plant in Salem will be closing. The unnamed caller said she was told 12 months. The Roanoke County official says an announcement is pending. Stay tuned for further details.