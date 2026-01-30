Baseball fans in Salem won’t need to adjust to a new voice for the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, as the 2025 play-by-play announcer is returning for another year. More from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

SALEM, Va. – Baseball fans in Salem will hear a familiar voice calling games for the Boston Red Sox Single-A affiliate this year. The Salem RidgeYaks announced Braden Schenck is returning for his second season as the team’s play-by-play announcer.

The announcement continues a multi-year partnership between the team and the Virginia Tech School of Communication. Schenck, a junior in the university’s Sports Media and Analytics program, was the youngest lead broadcaster in Minor League Baseball during the 2025 season.

“Last season was an absolute dream come true working in Salem,” Schenck said. “I’m excited to return for year two, and I look forward to telling the stories of the young players who take the field and bringing fans into the new RidgeYaks era this season.”

The collaboration marks the sixth consecutive season that a Virginia Tech student has served as a lead broadcaster for the team. Past voices include Giovanni Heater, Tyler Katz and Carter Hill.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Bill Roth and the Virginia Tech School of Communication,” said Allen Lawrence, the RidgeYaks’ general manager. “This collaboration provides incredible opportunities for students and delivers high-quality coverage for our fans.”

During the offseason, Schenck calls Virginia Tech athletics for the ACC Network Extra and the Virginia Tech Sports Network. He previously spent two summers covering games in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Swinging into a New Season

Bill Roth, an ESPN broadcaster and Professor of Practice at Virginia Tech, praised the returning announcer.

“Braden is an outstanding broadcaster who has excelled both here at Tech and during his first season in Salem,” Roth said.

The RidgeYaks are scheduled to begin the 2026 season on Thursday, April 2, at Salem Memorial Ballpark. They will face the Delmarva Shorebirds.