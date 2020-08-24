Falwell Jr cites blackmail as reason for recent erratic behavior

| By

Suspended Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr says blackmail led to his recent erratic behavior which resulted in him being placed on an indefinite leave of absence. Falwell Jr told the Washington Examiner he was suffering from depression caused by his wife reportedly having an affair with a family friend, who has been threatening to expose it. Falwell Jr says “Over the last few months, this person’s behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public.”