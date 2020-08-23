Virginia Commonwealth University reports 58 COVID-19 cases

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University is reporting 58 active cases of coronavirus among students and 12 employee cases. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that’s an increase from earlier this week when VCU reported 25 cases and 11 employees cases.

Thirty-nine residential students currently are in isolation on-campus and 57 residential students currently are in quarantine on campus.

The university reopened on Monday.