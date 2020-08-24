As VT begins classes, new requirements for students living on campus

Nine days of move-in are complete at Virginia Tech, and as the university begins classes today, students living on campus have some new responsibilities – and off-campus students have fewer dining options. Among the many contract provisions for on-campus students, one states they will adhere to health safety guidelines, like wearing masks indoors except when in their rooms, bathrooms or when eating.

Then there are the dining services, which consistently receive top-tier rankings among U.S. colleges. With social distancing required, there is greatly reduced capacity in Tech’s dining halls. As an example, Turner Place typically accommodates 800 people at a time for dining. The new social distancing capacity is 300, and as a result, the halls are open only to students residing in campus housing.

