Fallon Park Elementary is finally dedicated

The new Fallon Park Elementary School in Southeast Roanoke started opening in segments almost 2 years ago but this morning just before classes start in a few weeks the building was finally dedicated. The new Fallon Park Elementary features advanced security, rooms dedicated to STEM and much more natural light in every classroom. Still to be completed – a community health center where students and their families can access basic healthcare services. Roanoke City Public Schools superintendent Verletta White spoke after the ceremony about what the facemask situation will be on opening day: