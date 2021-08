SPCA offers new adoption process that skips the shelter

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is offering a new way for pets to find new homes without spending time at the shelter. It is called “rehoming”, and the idea is for a pet owner might want or need to relinquish their dog or cat to do so directly with another guardian. The process begins begins on a website, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

Click here for the Roanoke Valley SPCA rehoming web page.