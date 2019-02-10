Fairfax says he will not resign

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s embattled lieutenant governor is urging authorities to investigate sexual assault allegations made against him, but he is not heeding calls to resign and it’s unclear what comes next for the once-rising star of the state Democratic Party. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Saturday issued a statement repeating his strong denials that he had ever sexually assaulted anyone. He also made clear he does not intend to immediately resign.

At least one state lawmaker is calling for impeachment proceedings to begin, but there’s little sign of a broad appetite for impeachment. Lawmakers are set to finish this year’s legislative session by the end of the month. If an impeachment hearing does occur, though, an attorney for one of Fairfax’s accusers says her client is willing to testify that Fairfax raped her while they were college students in 2000.