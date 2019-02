Virginia Dare Marina destroyed in fire

(from WDBJ-7) Bedford County is investigating what caused an overnight fire on the shores of Smith Mountain Lake.Crews were called to the building along Airport Road in Huddleston around 3:45 Saturday morning.

Flames destroyed a restaurant and marina associated with the Virginia Dare lake cruise. The cruise ship was not damaged, but the main building attached to the business is a total loss. (WDBJ-7 photo)