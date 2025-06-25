Downtown Roanoke to host Star City Slide event this weekend Web Staff June 25, 2025 1 min read Downtown Roanoke Inc. is encouraging residents to “slide” into summer and escape the heat with an 800-foot waterslide this weekend. Proceeds from the event will help benefit the Downtown Roanoke Ambassador Program. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has more: Share: Continue Reading Previous: Roanoke County School Board approves turf field at Hidden Valley High School Related Stories 1 min read A locality in our region has the second highest number of occurrences of Alpha Gal in the nation Denise Membreno June 23, 2025 1 min read Clean Valley Council hosting 2nd annual “Rethink, Reuse, Repair” Fair Web Staff June 19, 2025 1 min read The 5th Annual Pride Month Rainbow Run Denise Membreno June 4, 2025