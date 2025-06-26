Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, to the 4800 block of Sidetrack Road in the Bonsack area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving units from Station 12 (Bonsack) reported a single story, wood frame house that was well involved in fire and marked it a working fire. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and therefore, no one will be displaced. There were no injuries to fire personnel as they fought the fire. The fire was under control in about an hour. Units on scene did depend on tanker trucks to deliver water to fight the fire and a nearby creek was also used for water supply. We appreciate the assistance of the City of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshals Office is on scene investigating a cause and will provide a damage estimate.

