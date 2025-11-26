The day after Thanksgiving maybe Black Friday for retailers, but for plumbers it’s Brown Friday, a busy day full of clogged pipes caused by grease and greasy food. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

The Bedford Regional Water Authority and Lynchburg Water Resources are ramping up for their annual “Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease” Campaign. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno explains why the campaign is important.

Citizens can pick up at-home recycling kits during the holiday season, November 10 to December 31, at

the following locations during open hours:

Lynchburg locations

• Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

• Templeton Center (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

• Lynchburg College Hill Water Treatment Plant (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

• Lynchburg Regional Water Resources Recovery Facility (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

• Lynchburg Community Market (holiday season, kit pick-up only – no drop-off service)

Bedford County locations

• Bedford Regional Water Authority Administration Building (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

• Bedford Regional Water Authority Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility (holiday

season, pick-up and drop-off)

• Bedford Christian Ministries (holiday season, pick-up and drop-off)

Cooking Oil & Grease Recycling

To recycle cooking oil and grease, drop off sealed containers in the designated collection bins available

only at participating drop-off locations listed above.

For more information about the “Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease” campaign, visit:

• www.lynchburgva.gov/Enjoy-The-Feast-Recycle-The-Grease

• www.brwa.com/your-brwa/environment-innovation/grease-fats-recycling-frog/