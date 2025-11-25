Smithfield Foods this morning dropped off close to 38 thousand pounds of meat to Feeding Southwest Virginia in Salem ahead of this Saturday’s Commonwealth Clash football game between UVA and Virginia Tech. David Dantzler, Director of Corporate Relations for Feeding Southwest Virginia, says this type of donation means a lot to the organization and residents who will put this food on the table for the holidays.

Dantzler says the proteins will be distributed as soon as possible. Virginia Tech is putting together hundreds of Thanksgiving meals kits.