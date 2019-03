Edwards makes it official: running for a seventh term

| By

State Senator John Edwards made it official today: he will seek a seventh term in Richmond. Edwards spoke live on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News, and he said one of his main goals is to extend Amtrak service from Roanoke to Christiansburg:

03-28 Edwards Bite1-WEB

Edwards says he is urging state transportation officials to expand Amtrak service here to twice a day, with one of those trains becoming the extended route to Christiansburg.