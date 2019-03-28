Suspect charged with murder for fatal Roanoke fire

| By

Roanoke Police say a suspect has been arrested on murder charges after 48-year-old Luis Morales was found dead inside a burning apartment in the 300 block of Westside Boulevard NW. The fire happened back in November of 2017. 36-year-old Osha Casey, of Roanoke, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

From Roanoke City Police: On November 4, 2017 Roanoke Police responded to the 300 block of Westside Blvd NW in reference to an apartment fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS advised Police there was an individual in the apartment who was deceased. That person was later identified as Luis Morales, 48 of Roanoke. Due to evidence at the scene, Roanoke Police began investigating Morales’ death as a homicide. Recent developments in the investigation have led Roanoke Police to arrest Osha Demond Casey, 36 of Roanoke, on a charge of Second Degree Murder. This investigation is ongoing.

