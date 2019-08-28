Early-morning Blacksburg crash brings DUI charge

NEWS RELEASE:

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 28, Blacksburg Police Department responded to a Motor Vehicle Crash in the 1000 block of Progress Street involving a single vehicle. The vehicle ran off the road, struck a utility pole and a fence. The vehicle then flipped over and struck the front porch of a house. The driver, 21 year old Tanner Carlat of Blacksburg, was transported to LewisGale Hospital with minor injuries. Once released from the hospital, Carlat was charged with §18.2-266 Driving motor vehicle, engine, etc., while intoxicated and was transported to Montgomery County Jail.