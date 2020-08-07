Driver dead after car leaves road, remains unseen for five days

| By

NEWS RELEASE: At 1:09 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on River Road, just west of Shady View Road in Henry County.

A 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling on River Road when it ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, ran off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned. The location of the vehicle made it difficult to see from the road and further investigation revealed the crash had occurred on Sunday (Aug. 2).

The driver, Tyshawn M. Williams, 24, of Martinsville, Va., died at the scene. He had been reported missing by his family earlier in the week.

The crash remains under investigation.