Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter for accident that killed motorcyclist

A Roanoke woman is now charged with involuntary manslaughter for an April chain reaction accident that killed a Christiansburg motorcyclist. Roanoke County Police say 23-year-old Sierra Meador was driving a car on US 11/460 between Glenvar and Ellison that rear-ended an SUV, one that in turn rear-ended a motorcycle operated by 54-year-old Kevin Hall, who died in the accident.