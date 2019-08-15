After-prom event wants your votes for $25,000 grant to continue

The organization that gives away a new car to a high school student each year needs a new funding source to continue the program — and it needs on-line votes in efforts to obtain a $25,000 grant. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

Becky Parr with YOVASO joined the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News Wednesday to talk about the program and the on-line voting. Here is the full conversation:

Click here to vote for this program. You may do so up to 10 times a day, and the deadline to do so is midnight August 23.