Putting “Unity Back to the Community” in NW Roanoke is the goal

Roanoke’s new “Task force to reduce gun violence” and comments this week from Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell both focus in some ways on changing a culture. In northwest Roanoke it also starts with healing the community. WFIR’s Gene Marrano with more on a free event tomorrow night:

