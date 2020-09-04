Drive killed in head-on Blue Ridge Parkway accident

NEWS RELEASE: (Floyd, VA) – On September 3, 2020 at approximately 2:30 pm, the Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received a report of a two car motor vehicle collision near milepost 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A vehicle, operated by Danny Shelton, 65 years old of Meadows of Dan, VA, was traveling southbound when it crossed left of center causing a head on collision with another vehicle traveling northbound. Shelton died on scene. The operator of the other vehicle was flown to a local hospital.