Fatal hit and run in Roanoke last night

(from Roanoke PD) On September 3, just before 6:15pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Turnpike and Calvary Road NW regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Responding officers located an adult male just off the roadway with what appeared to be serious injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Albert Cager Jr, 55 of Roanoke. No vehicles were located on scene. Witnesses advised that they saw a vehicle traveling East on Salem Turnpike NW. The victim was crossing the roadway when the vehicle struck Mr. Cager. The vehicle did not remain on scene and continued traveling East on Salem Turnpike after it collided with him. Fatality Investigators are seeking the public’s help locating this vehicle. Witnesses state that the suspect was driving a cream or white colored older model four door sedan. Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.