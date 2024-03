Downtown Roanoke gears up for St. Patrick’s day events this Saturday

The weather looks decent – plenty of sun – for this Saturday’s big St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Izzy Post is with Downtown Roanoke Incorporated; she said live in-studio this morning that local merchants like the St. Patrick’s Day parade as well, since it draws thousands of people from the region to downtown Roanoke. Hear the complete conversation with Izzy Post about the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on the link below; watch it on Facebook.