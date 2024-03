Bowers: I’m still the same person despite switching parties

| By

Former 4-term Roanoke Mayor David Bowers made it official today – he’ll run as a Republican for Mayor again this November, assuming the party gives him the nod. Bowers says he hears from Roanokers that the city is “a mess,” and said today at his downtown law office that reducing gun violence should start with taking more of them off the streets – before searching for root causes. Bowers was a longtime Democrat and said switching parties only came after much thought and agonizing.