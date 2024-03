Calling all Creatives! Arts survey could benefit Roanoke region

Roanoke creatives a national arts organization wants to hear from you. The results of a survey through roanokearts.org could bring affordable housing and workplaces for creatives to the area. The only caveat is the survey closes tonight at midnight. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Click here for more information and to access the survey