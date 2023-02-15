Direct Flights Set to Resume Between Roanoke and Nashville

| By

ROANOKE, Va. (February 15, 2023) – Allegiant Air’s nonstop flights between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) and Nashville International Airport (BNA) resume February 16 with round-trip service between the two cities every Thursday and Sunday through May 14.

“We’re excited for this service between Roanoke and the Music City to return,” says Mike Stewart, executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “Passenger traffic levels definitely factor into airlines’ decision-making on where to add capacity, and we’re hopeful this direct service will continue well beyond May 14. Allegiant – like other air carriers – continually monitors traffic and demand and adjusts capacity accordingly. The bottom line is the more people who choose to fly ROA and this new BNA service, the better chance we have to attract new flights and destinations.”

One-way fares between Roanoke and Nashville start as low as $38. Flights depart Nashville at 1:39 p.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 4:08 p.m. The return flight departs Roanoke at 4:53 p.m. and arrives in Nashville at 5:24 p.m.