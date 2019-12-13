Dickens of a Christmas parade canceled

(from Downtown Roanoke Inc) Due to the weather, tonight’s City of Roanoke Christmas Parade has been cancelled. Parades require a significant amount of advance logistical planning: permitting, street closures, participant and volunteer recruitment, and more. Because of this, we are not able to reschedule the parade. Dickens of a Christmas activities will go on as planned from 6pm – 10pm with a few adjustments. Photos with Santa will be inside Center in the Square Atrium. Tonight’s scheduled Fire Eater and Stilt Walking performers will be moved to Friday, December 20th.