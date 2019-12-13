Impeachment vote passes two articles on to full House – local political scientist weighs in

As expected, the House Judiciary Committee vote on two Articles of Impeachment this morning went along party lines – the Democrat majority voting to send those articles to the full House for a vote – the minority Republicans all voting no. Hollins University political science department chairman Ed Lynch weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment in the House – if it comes to that. Lynch was a Reagan White House staffer in the 80’s. He says the Republican-led impeachment of Bill Clinton on two charges in 1998 backfired on the party, with Democrats picking up seats in Congress that same year:

