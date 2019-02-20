Detours continue on US 220 after accident, fuel spill, fire

From VDOT: Both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 220 in Botetourt County just north of Fincastle remain closed due to damage from an overturned tanker fire earlier this morning. At this time, traffic is being detoured from Route 220. Southbound traffic will use Mary Alice Road to West Wind Road to Old Fincastle Road to return to Route 220. Northbound traffic will use Old Fincastle Road to West Wind Road to Mary Alice Road to return to Route 220. Signs are in place to direct traffic and residents in between the detour will continue to be able to access their homes. VDOT plans to shift two-lane traffic into the southbound lane of Route 220 while repairs are made to the northbound lanes but the timeframe has not yet been determined. Crews are currently working to shore up the southbound pipe but it requires excavation and diversion of the stream.

The tanker was hauling gasoline that spilled, caught fire and flowed into a pipe from a drainage inlet in the median. The metal pipe passes beneath all four lanes of Route 220 near Route 679 (Peck Road/Martins Lane). The burning fuel then entered the pipe, flowed beneath the northbound lanes, causing the pipe to heat up, weaken and collapse.

Once the southbound lanes reopen to accommodate two-lane traffic, a long-term closure on northbound Route 220 is expected. It has not been determined yet when the road may reopen.