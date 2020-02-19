Designing senior living spaces: more than trip hazards and grab bars

Many senior living experts are in Roanoke for the next couple of days, looking at ways to design residential centers that don’t just house seniors but also enhance their quality of life. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, architects say it’s much more than reducing trip hazards and installing grab bars:

The number of Americans 80 and older is expected to double to 24 million by 2035. That makes the need for senior living spaces increasingly important. Tye Campbell is CEO of Roanoke-based SFCS Architects. He says senior-based architecture needs to consider not just floor plans but meeting seniors’ needs, like plenty of natural light, minimizing background noises and reducing chances of isolation. The Roanoke conference today and tomorrow will look at ways to plan and develop senior communities and services — and improve their quality of life in later years.