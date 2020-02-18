Bear care: Roanoke-area wildlife center cares for three orphaned cubs

Not one, not two, but three orphaned Black Bear cubs were brought to the center this afternoon by our staff veterinarian, Dr. Kelli Knight LeVan, after VDGIF officers alerted us about the situation and asked for our help. This is not our first time rehabbing bear cubs but it is the earliest in the year that we've received them at the center. Black bears are one of only two bears species that are not considered to be globally threatened by extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature–that is in part because of conservation efforts to help helping the bears re-establish themselves after being nearly wiped out in the 1900s in Virginia due to human expansion and activities. Their recovery is a testament to the power of conservation that is made possible when people care about our wildlife and wild spaces! To donate to help us care for thousands of animals like this one, visit swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation/ Thank you! #swvawildlifecenter #blackbear #bears #bear

