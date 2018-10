Delegate candidate says taxes, tolls must be considered to widen I-81

The Democratic candidate for Delegate in the 8th District says tolls and additional taxes must at least be considered — if either is what it takes to widen Interstate 81 through the Roanoke Valley. Carter Turner says there are too many lengthy delays, and too many serious accidents to postpone action any further. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Turner appeared live this morning on The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

Republican Joe McNamara will join us live next week.