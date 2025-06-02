Debate on “Big Beautiful Bill” gets ready to heat up Gene Marrano June 2, 2025 1 min read Karen Hult-VT photo HR-1, the “Big Beautiful Budget Bill,” championed by the President and passed by one vote in the House has moved on to the US Senate for debate. A widely-quoted political science professor at Virginia Tech weighs in. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: Free workshop aims to boost farm sales and CSA profitability Related Stories 1 min read Free workshop aims to boost farm sales and CSA profitability Ian Price May 30, 2025 1 min read Virginia consumer sentiment dips again; uncertainty over tariffs a driver Gene Marrano May 29, 2025 1 min read The 24th annual Roanoke Lebanese Festival returns this Friday through Sunday Gene Marrano May 28, 2025