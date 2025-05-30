Free workshop aims to boost farm sales and CSA profitability Ian Price May 30, 2025 1 min read Local farmers will have a chance this weekend to dig into what’s holding back profitability — and how to fix it. WFIR’s Ian Price has more. For more information about this click HERE Share: Continue Reading Previous: Virginia consumer sentiment dips again; uncertainty over tariffs a driver Related Stories 1 min read Virginia consumer sentiment dips again; uncertainty over tariffs a driver Gene Marrano May 29, 2025 1 min read The 24th annual Roanoke Lebanese Festival returns this Friday through Sunday Gene Marrano May 28, 2025 1 min read Roanoke College, TMEIC will partner on engineering scholarships Gene Marrano May 28, 2025