ROANOKE, Va. (March 7, 2025) – The ongoing Gus Nicks Boulevard Lane Reconfiguration Demonstration Project has drawn mixed reactions from the community, with some residents voicing strong opposition to the changes. The project, which is scheduled to continue through March 17, aims to improve safety and traffic flow along the corridor, but many Vinton residents have expressed frustration over the reconfigured lanes and traffic congestion.

The City of Roanoke and the Town of Vinton launched the demonstration to evaluate the impact of adding a dedicated center turn lane, which officials say could help reduce accidents caused by crossing the centerline, rear-ending, and turning collisions.

“Gus Nicks Boulevard has seen a high number of crashes with serious injuries,” said Ross Campbell, Roanoke’s Director of Public Works. “Adding a dedicated center turn lane reduces these risks by providing a safer space for turning vehicles and minimizing sudden stops in travel lanes.”

While officials report that signal timing adjustments have helped bring average travel times closer to pre-demonstration levels, many commuters in Vinton remain skeptical of the changes. Public opposition has been particularly vocal on social media, where some residents argue that the project has worsened congestion rather than improving traffic flow.

The corridor is scheduled for repaving within the next year, and officials say this demonstration will help determine whether permanent re-striping should be implemented. Residents can provide feedback by emailing [email protected].