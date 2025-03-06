Roanoke Arts Pop brings interactive performances and exhibits downtown this weekend Ian Price March 6, 2025 1 min read A signature winter arts event in Virginia’s Blue Ridge highlights the region’s creative scene this weekend. WFIR’s Ian Price has more on the downtown Roanoke event. You can also CLICK HERE for more information. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Appalachian Power prepares for potential wind-related outages in Virginia Related Stories 1 min read Appalachian Power prepares for potential wind-related outages in Virginia Ian Price March 6, 2025 1 min read Carillion wants your electronic waste Denise Membreno March 6, 2025 1 min read Roanoke woman shares impact of assistive eyewear for low-vision users Ian Price March 5, 2025