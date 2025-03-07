ROANOKE, Va. (March 7, 2025) – After nearly four months of rehabilitation, an Eastern screech-owl is set to be released back into the wild this evening at Vic Thomas Park near Black Dog Salvage. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center invites the public to attend the release at 6:15 p.m.

The owl, identified as patient 2024-1899, was rescued on Nov. 12, 2024, after being found stunned and lying face down on Memorial Bridge. Experts believe the owl was likely the victim of a vehicle collision, a common threat to raptors hunting along roadsides.

“Owls are particularly vulnerable to collisions as they hunt near roads, drawn to prey that ventures close to the pavement,” said Chester Leonard, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. “By keeping roadsides free of food waste, we can help prevent these types of accidents.”

The wildlife center notes that discarded food, such as apple cores, can attract small prey animals like mice, which in turn lure owls into traffic. The organization hopes this release will raise awareness about ways to reduce these preventable incidents.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center treats thousands of injured and orphaned animals annually, including threatened and endangered species.

