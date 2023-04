Dawgs take Game 1 of SPHL President’s Cup Final

| By

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs took down Birmingham 4-2 on Thursday night to take a 1-0 lead in the SPHL President’s Cup Final. Stephen Alvo, Jason Lavallée, Nick Ford, and Matt O’Dea all scored goals for the Dawgs, while Austyn Roudebush made 25 saves. Game two will be tomorrow night in Birmingham.