Dawgs coach on playing Macon, his new assistant coach and the goaltender turnover

| By

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have two big home games at the Berglund Center tomorrow and Saturday night against the Macon Mayhem – which is tied for the top spot in the SPHL. Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner says its a good yardstick for his 5-and-6 squad. Macon comes into tomorrow night’s game at 10-and-2. The Dawgs now have their third number one goaltender – Jacob Caffrey gets that nod after Brad Barone and now Tanner Creel were called up to the higher level ECHL. Hear from the coach below – including comments on assistant coach Michael Harris:

11-28 Dan Bremner-WEB