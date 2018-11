601 INC redevelopment project in NW Roanoke celebrates opening

A grand opening celebration tonight from 5-30 to 7 for “601 Inc.” on 11th Street Northwest – the half-million dollar redevelopment project by a Roanoke City Councilman and his son. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

