New Roanoke County supervisor appointed

From Roanoke County: Board of Supervisors of Roanoke County is pleased to announce the appointment of David F. Radford to fill the vacancy in the Windsor Hills Magisterial District. Mr. Radford will hold office until a special election in November 2019. The person elected at the special election will serve the remainder of Joseph P. McNamara’s term as a result of his election to the Virginia House of Delegates. Mr. McNamara’s term expires December 31, 2021. “David has prior experience in serving Roanoke County while on the Planning Commission and is familiar with the departments and staff,” said Board Chairwoman Martha Hooker. “His good business acumen, coupled with his background working routinely with budgets and finance make him an excellent representative for the Windsor Hills District”.