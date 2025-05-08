Daisy Art Parade returns this Saturday in downtown Roanoke Gene Marrano May 8, 2025 1 min read Connecting Roanoke neighborhoods and the arts – showcasing them as well to those who will come out this Saturday at noon for the Daisy Art Parade. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: VBR and partners team up to deliver Jared Boxes to Carilion Children’s Related Stories 1 min read VBR and partners team up to deliver Jared Boxes to Carilion Children’s Gene Marrano May 7, 2025 1 min read Daisy Art Parade, Sherlock Holmes at Attic Productions … and Roanoque Baroque Gene Marrano May 7, 2025 1 min read Mill Mountain Zoo reveals new Skyline Stage Gene Marrano May 6, 2025