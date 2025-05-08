A finalist from “America’s Got Talent” and a Guinness-certified unicyclist will help turn downtown Roanoke into a street theater this weekend. WFIR’s Ian Price reports:

Click below to listen to the full story.





Prefer to read? Full article continues below.

ROANOKE, VA — National and local performers are taking over downtown Roanoke this weekend for the Street Performer Expo, an event organizers say is all about giving artists a platform — and the public a reason to smile.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday at the intersection of 1st Street and Kirk Avenue, where performers from around the country will showcase everything from breakdancing and live poetry to comedy and crowd-interactive stunts.

The lineup includes Snap Boogie, a finalist from America’s Got Talent, and Jamey Mossengren, also known as the Unicycling Unicorn, who holds a Guinness World Record for riding a 44-foot-tall unicycle. While he won’t be bringing that particular cycle, his 12-foot version will be on display and in action in Roanoke.

Meet The Loud Mime

Another standout act is The Loud Mime, a vaudeville-style performer known for mixing slapstick physical comedy with unexpected vocal narration — hence the name. His routines blend classic mime movements with improv, props, and audience interaction.

“Yeah, I’m a bit of an oxymoron,” he told WFIR during a live in-studio appearance.

The Loud Mime will be performing throughout the weekend and says the Street Performer Expo allows artists like him to test new material, meet other creatives, and build community around public performance.

Watch The Loud Mime’s in-studio interview below:

But it’s not all national acts. Organizer Jefferson Rose says much of the talent is homegrown, thanks to support from his nonprofit Busk Roanoke.

“Some of them just started recently and some of them are, like, full-time buskers that do this as a side hustle or a gig or something like that,” Rose tells WFIR.

Admission is free, but organizers emphasize that tipping — especially in cash or via Venmo — is how most performers make a living. Attendees are encouraged to show their appreciation generously.

More details and a full schedule can be found on the Busk Roanoke website or by visiting the event’s social media pages.