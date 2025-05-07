They’re called “Jared Boxes,” – named for a young Pennsylvania boy who succumbed to cancer; boxes filled with small toys and other gifts – even custom socks. Visit Virginias’s Blue Ridge and some if its partners donated items for the Jared Boxes, which were assembled and today donated to Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center.

Carilion staff nurses, the Salem Red Sox, Chik-Fil-A and other VBR partners helped assemble the Jared boxes for today’s donation. More than 1 million Jared boxes have been delivered to more than 500 hospitals nationwide since 2001. Carrie Mahoney is a certified Child Life Specialist”